Michelle Williams Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3

Michelle Williams Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3

Michelle Williams Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3

Michelle Williams Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3

  • Photos taken on Oct. 29 in New York City show that the Fosse/Verdon star and her husband, Thomas Kail, were walking with their new baby.
  • This is their second child together.
  • Even though they haven’t said anything about the birth of their child yet,
Photos taken on Oct. 29 in New York City show that the Fosse/Verdon star and her husband, Thomas Kail, were walking with their new baby. This is their second child together. Even though they haven’t said anything about the birth of their child yet,

Their new baby will join their son Hart, who was born in 2020, and Michelle’s daughter Matilda Ledger, who is 17 and is from her relationship with the late Heath Ledger.

Michelle, age 42, told Variety in May that she was pregnant for the first time “It’s a lot of fun. As time goes on, you start to wonder what the years might or might not bring. It’s exciting to find out that something you’ve always wanted is now available again. My family and I don’t take that good luck for granted.”

The Oscar nominee also talked about having her son Hart during a huge outbreak of coronavirus. She told the news source, “It was a reminder that life goes on.” “The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby doesn’t know that.”

