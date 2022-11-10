Mike Sorrentino & wife Lauren reveal second baby’s gender

Mike Sorrentino and wife Lauren are expecting their second child in 2023.

The “Jersey Shore” alum tweeted a photo of himself with a pink feather boa.

They revealed that It’s a girl, this time.

Advertisement

“Situation” Mike Sorrentino and wife Lauren revealed the gender of their second child on Wednesday.

“ITS OFFICIAL! We have a Situation!! It’s a Girl,” The “Jersey Shore” alum tweeted a photo of himself and Lauren with a pink feather boa.

He concluded, “Baby coming January 2023.”

Romeo, their 1-year-old son, was born to parents Mike, 40, and Lauren, 37, in May 2021.

The “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” stars announced their toddler’s impending big brother status in August of the following year.

The couple shared a photo on social media with the caption, “We have an amazing announcement!!” “We’re a growing family! Baby on the way … God is Good .”

Advertisement

The couple wed in November 2018, two months before Mike was sentenced to time in prison for tax evasion. In September 2019, he was allowed to leave prison.

Following Mike’s release, the MTV stars got pregnant right away, but the pregnancy ended in miscarriage.

In a November 2019 appearance on “Strahan, Sara & Keke,” Lauren described the pregnancy loss as “hard.” It was very challenging.

The couple revealed the pregnancy of Romeo with a Christmas cookie-themed reveal a year later.

The couple celebrated their expanding family earlier this month as they marked their fourth wedding anniversary.

Advertisement

“Four years of marriage with you and we’ve already doubled our size in love !” Lauren wrote a heartfelt Instagram ode. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds for our beautiful and blessed family.”

In a blog post of his own, Mike claimed that since getting married, he and the creator of Skincare by Laurens have been “living [their] dream.”

He exclaimed, “FOUR BEAUTIFUL YEARS of marriage, a beautiful Son & another baby on the way.”

Also Read Season 12 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” has started filming JB Smoove made the announcement in a strongly worded Instagram post. The...

Advertisement