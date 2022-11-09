Mila Kunis reveals her parents never accepts money from her ‘we were really poor’

American star Mila Kunis, one of the most well-known actresses, has admitted that her parents never accept money from her. The Black Swan actress said that despite her family’s difficult financial situation, she has never been able to offer her parents even a single dollar in a YouTube short that is currently going popular on social media.

She described how it was uncommon since, even though she had money, her family was still ‘really poor.’ Mila, however, was never even able to support her parents financially. “Like to this day, I have never… I’ll be like, ‘Let’s go out to dinner for your birthday Dad’. And then he calls the restaurant before we get there and puts his card down,” she continued.

Despite her desire to indulge her parents, none of them would accept “any of it”. The video has received over 12 million views since it was posted.

Social media people admire her parents on her behalf. Many people expressed their admiration for Mila’s parents in comments on the YouTube short. “I really wish it was like that for all child actors. We need people like Mina to talk about how her parents were nothing but supportive bc thats what every child needs and deserves,” a YouTube user wrote.

Another remark stated, “The fact she wants to help her parents AND has the ability to do it is the only thing her parents ever wanted. You never stop being a parent.”

Advertisement

“I get her and as a parent, I also get them! That is so cool and understanding – they are proud of her!” wrote a third user.

Jewish parents gave birth to Mila in Chernivtsi, Ukraine. Her father is a mechanical engineer, while her mother teaches physics. In 1991, the entire family relocated to Los Angeles. When she was nine years old, she began acting with her father’s encouragement. And after completing one semester of college in between appearances as an actor, she decided to pursue acting as a full-time profession. She is best known for her work on Black Swan, Family Guy, and Jupiter Ascending. Ashton Kutcher, a well-known actor, and the actress are married and have two children together.

Also Read Mila Kunis knew ‘Jupiter Ascending’ would flop ‘before we started’ The actress played a maid and Channing Tatum played a genetically engineered...