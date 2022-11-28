Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds and Minka Kelly were spotted together.

They were seen together at Cafe Stella in Los Angeles on November 26.

As they sat in an Audi SUV, Dan caressed Minka’s hair.

Dan Reynolds, the lead singer of Imagine Dragons, and Minka Kelly were spotted together on what appeared to be a dinner date at Cafe Stella in Los Angeles on November 26, which gave rise to romance speculations. According to a witness, they were inside for a number of hours.

They were photographed outside and in an Audi SUV, with the Friday Night Lights alum behind the wheel and the rocker seated behind her. The two split up earlier this year. As they sat in the car, Dan massaged Minka’s hair.

Neither celebrity has spoken about their night out or made it clear whether they are dating. Dan and Minka’s representatives were contacted by E! News for comment, but no response was received.

Minka dressed in a black plunging top, matching black leggings, and black and white canvas sneakers for their night out. She accessorised with a long wool grey coat and huge hoops of jewellery.

More than two months after the singer revealed on Twitter that he and his wife Aja Volkman had split up, Minka and Dan went out.

The former couple, who were married in 2011 and had three girls and a boy in common, went through their second public breakup. Dan made the announcement that his marriage to Aja was over in 2018.

Months later, he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 that the two called off their divorce, while his wife said on social media that they were "rebuilding." This year, Trevor Noah and Minka had an on-again, off-again relationship. The Daily Show presenter and the actress, who originally began dating in 2020, split up in May, according to a source "they've been broken up for a while."

