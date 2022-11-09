Advertisement
Mira Kapoor amazes fans by playing “Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage” on piano

Articles
Mira Rajput on being labelled as Star wife and why is it offensive

Mira Kapoor and her husband Shahid Kapoor are beautiful couple fans adored them for their lovely chemistry. The adorable couple is well known for their social media couple photos and cute videos, and they consistently keep their fans and followers up to speed on their daily activities. Mira Kapoor recently tweeted a video of herself performing Tujhe kitna chahne lage on the piano, which undoubtedly astounded her followers.

Mira Kapoor can be seen practicing a song while seated in front of a piano in the brief video she posted on Instagram. She can be seen playing the song in peace as the camera catches her from various perspectives. Shahid Kapoor enters the frame near the end of the video and humorously utters the word “Preeti.”

Here is a video of Mira Kapoor performing on the piano:

Just a few hours have passed since this video was published; in that time, it has received over 2 lakh views, 35,000 likes, and several comments. In the Instagram comments, one individual remarked, “Wow, soo good. Can’t wait for more.” Another comment read, ” “So calming, want more.” One more remarked, “You are really talented.” Awwwwww, this made me cry,” said a fourth user.

