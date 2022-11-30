Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ Renewed for Fourth Season

Miss Scarlet and the Duke will return for a fourth season.

Production is currently underway in Serbia.

Kate Phillips plays Eliza Scarlet, the first female detective in Victorian London.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke has been officially confirmed for a fourth season,. The hit British-Irish Masterpiece series will return to PBS sometime next year, with filming and production currently underway in Serbia.

Kate Phillips plays Eliza Scarlet, the first female investigator in Victorian London, in the blockbuster mystery. Inspector William “The Duke” Wellington (Stuart Martin), her coworker and prospective love interest, and she start investigating the crimes and riddles plaguing Victorian London. Eliza’s name is a blend of the two classic heroines Elizabeth Bennett and Scarlett O’Hara from Gone with the Wind, according to the show’s creators, who also claimed that the character of Eliza Scarlet was modelled after Elizabeth Bennet from Pride and Prejudice. Kate Phillips outlines the complex relationship between Eliza and the Duke in the programme in an interview with alibi UK, stating:

“At the beginning, the Duke doesn’t think that Eliza should be a detective. He thinks it’s dangerous for her and it’s not the job for a woman and that infuriates her. So, I think Eliza thinks the Duke’s a good detective, that he’s good at his job and she respects him, but she thinks that he’s lazy and wants to close cases really quickly. What’s great about her is that she kind of whips him into shape and that’s the kind of tussle that they have throughout the whole series.”

Peaky Blinders on Netflix and the popular miniseries Wolf Hall feature Kate Phillips in the roles of Jane Seymour and Arthur’s wife, respectively. Cathy Belton, Evan McCabe, Paul Bazely, Felix Scott, Curtis Kantsa, Tim Chipping, and Simon Ludders are additional Miss Scarlet and the Duke cast members.

Written by Rachael New and Ben Edwards, Miss Scarlet and the Duke is executive produced by Todd Berger, Patrick Irwin, and Jin Ishimoto. Directors for Season 4 include Milos Kodemo, Rachael New, and Nimer Rashed. Eliza Scarlet’s origin story was the primary subject of the first season, which debuted in March 2020. After her father, Henry Scarlet, passes away suddenly, Eliza is nearly left penniless. Eliza decides to continue her father’s detective service and works under his name in order to establish her reputation in the male-dominated field of detective work rather than choosing marriage for financial security. Eliza’s endeavours to grow her detective agency while contending with competition from a competing agency are the main theme of Seasons 2 and 3. She manages complicated instances of corruption, disappearances, financial difficulties, murders, and even bomb threats while juggling her rocky relationship with The Duke.

The third season of Miss Scarlet and the Duke, which is now streaming on PBS Passport and PBS’s Masterpiece Prime Video Channel, will debut on PBS on January 8, 2023 at 8/7 CT. The PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel releases a new episode every week, and the season will continue through February 12, 2023.

