Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Model Zoya Ali looks stunning in her recent click

Model Zoya Ali looks stunning in her recent click

Articles
Advertisement
Model Zoya Ali looks stunning in her recent click

Model Zoya Ali looks stunning in her recent click

Advertisement

Pakistani model Zoya Ali has proven her beauty in the modeling industry, which is not surprising given that she is a smart and beautiful woman.

The Diva’s sense of style is unapologetically looked daring. This time, Zoya shared beautiful snaps in which she rocked the internet on fire.

Have a look at her picture:

In the viral photo, Zoya is wearing a white plunging neckline top.

Advertisement

These photos of Zoya Ali went viral on social media, and then severe criticism was seen from the users; some criticized her clothes, and some called her style shameless.

Also Read

Model Jannat Khan looks sizzling in recent mirror selfie
Model Jannat Khan looks sizzling in recent mirror selfie

Model Jannat shared a mirror picture on her Instagram. The model is...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Andrew hopeful to join Meghan and Harry in America
Prince Andrew hopeful to join Meghan and Harry in America
Helen claims that out of respect for Salma Khan, she would conceal herself in a car
Helen claims that out of respect for Salma Khan, she would conceal herself in a car
Shah Rukh Khan looks elegant in black as he visits Smriti Irani's daughter's reception
Shah Rukh Khan looks elegant in black as he visits Smriti Irani's daughter's reception
Alia Bhatt makes a romantic move to greet Ranbir Kapoor at the airport
Alia Bhatt makes a romantic move to greet Ranbir Kapoor at the airport
Shehzada box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan's film does significantly worse than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Shehzada box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan's film does significantly worse than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Kubra Khan replied to the fan’s comment regarding her relationship
Kubra Khan replied to the fan’s comment regarding her relationship
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story