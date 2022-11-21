Morgan Freeman, BTS Jungkook shine at 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar opening ceremony

Morgan Freeman and BTS Jungkook commanded center stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

Approximately 60,000 individuals attended the hour-long ceremony in Doha, Qatar.

Freeman was an avid supporter of the United States’ candidacy for the World Cup.

Over a film of desert and ocean waves, Morgan Freeman’s commanding voice repeated, “From this land, we heard a call to the world to connect, to return if only for a moment to that which can bring us together.”

In the opening minutes of the lavish opening ceremony on November 20, Freeman strode on the pitch of Al Bayt Stadium and proclaimed, “So, we gather here as one big tribe, and Earth is the tent we live in.”

In 2010, the Shawshank Redemption actor was an avid supporter of the United States’ candidacy for the 2022 World Cup.

In addition to Freeman, BTS Jungkook was also in attendance during the hour-long ceremony. He played his new track Dreamers before approximately 60,000 individuals.

According to the source, Jungkook was surrounded by dancers and his performance established the norm for future World Cup opening ceremony performances.

