Most Important job for King Charles must “sell” Camilla to Britain

The King author Christopher Andersen told the media: “I think the biggest task facing Charles right now is selling Camilla to the British people.”

“Now there’s even talk of him getting rid of the consort aspect, so she will be Queen Camilla…” Selling the British people on this is one thing, but it’s quite another to watch that crown being placed on her head next to Charles when they have the coronation in May. “That’s going to turn a lot of people off,” he said.

Charles “saw himself as what the British call a winger, [which is] a victim, a complainer,” Christopher said.”

“He always cast himself as the victim, and Camilla’s role has always been to tamp that down,” the author said.

The expert advised the incoming monarch to make “some daring steps.”

“He’s been waiting for 70 years to take this job.” That’s longer than any previous monarchy. “He’s already taken some moves to slim down the monarchy a bit,” the author detailed.

“I think one of the most interesting moves that Charles actually proposed years ago is taking some of the better-known royals off the royal payroll,” he said.