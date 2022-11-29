Mumtaz recalls trying to hit Dilip Kumar on Ram Aur Shyam set on her first day

Mumtaz recalls trying to hit Dilip Kumar on Ram Aur Shyam set on her first day. The Film Heritage Foundation’s (FHF) Shivendra Singh Dungarpur is now organizing a film festival in honour of Dilip, to mark the late actor’s 100th birth anniversary, after celebrating Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday in October with a four-day film festival – “Bachchan: Back To The Beginning.”

The celebration will take place in December and will be called “Dilip Kumar Hero Of Heroes,” the FHF recently announced. Mumtaz, a co-star in Dilip Kumar’s film Ram Aur Shyam, now shows her enthusiasm for the festival.

Mumtaz praises FHF’s initiatives to protect, preserve, and repair these vintage classics. “Even though Bhojpuri was not a language I was very familiar with, I had worked on two Bhojpuri films with Sujit Kumar and I wanted people to see how well I could speak the language. After all these years, I wanted to watch these movies again to see how I did, but I can’t seem to find them. It is crucial to preserve our film legacy. The future generations won’t be aware of the actors and the movies produced in our century, she claims, if we don’t save our movies.

The dates of December 10 and 11 are set aside to host “Dilip Kumar Hero Of Heroes.”

