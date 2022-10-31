Musician son of actor Tim Roth breathed his last at age of 25

The young composer and producer passed away on October 16.

He ‘died peacefully in the arms of his family’ at the age of 25.

His father has appeared in several Quentin Tarantino films.

Advertisement

The pianist son of British actor Tim Roth lost his battle with stage three germ cell cancer at the age of 25.

The young composer and producer Cormac Roth passed away on October 16, but his family only revealed his passing on Monday afternoon.

His mother, Nikki, and the rest of his family described him as irreplaceable and an “electric ball of energy” who was both sweet and crazy.

He ‘died peacefully in the arms of his family’ they said in the statement, adding ‘he maintained his wicked wit and humour’ to the end.

Many of Cormac’s Instagram followers sent condolences beneath his most recent post, which was published in August of this year.

Cormac thanked his followers for their support in his final message, telling them, “You don’t always get to pick your own fate.” You cannot always determine your own destiny.

Advertisement

London-born Tim Roth has appeared in several Quentin Tarantino films, including Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, and The Hateful Eight, in addition to portraying Emil Blonsky/Abomination in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The family statement announcing Cormac’s death read: ‘On Sunday, October 16, we lost our lovely boy Cormac after a heroic battle with cancer.

[emvbedpost slug = “/this-is-what-oprah-winfrey-said-regarding-weight-loss-products/”]