Nadia Jamil shares how cancer affected when people taunted her

Beautiful and talented Pakistani actress Nadia Jamil. Nadia Jamil has participated in numerous television plays, including as Damsa, Durre Shehwar, Mujhey Jeene Do, Jo Bichar Gaey, and many others. She was given a breast cancer diagnosis a few years ago; she is now cancer-free. After regaining her health, Nadia Jamil made an appearance in Jo Bichar Gaye. In the theater, she received accolades as well.

She is currently active on social media and loves to speak out about social concerns. Today, a Twitter user teased Nadia Jamil over a disagreement and joked about her cancer, writing, “Cancer seems to have badly affected your already small brain. Take some time off & spend it for improvement of your mental health. Thankyou.”

Nadia Jamil retweeted this and, after becoming emotional, she responded to the offensive and cruel remark. “Cancer left me with chemo induced diabetes. I was in coma for four days because I got sepsis. I have permanent chemo caused nerve damage in my right foot. My children suffered. My mother suffered. My marriage suffered. So don’t ever casually remark to me, what cancer left me with,” she wrote.

Advertisement

The Twitter users were outraged after reading the exchange of Tweets, and many of them decided to support Nadia Jamil. Nearly everyone denounced the insensitive comment posted by the Twitter user, and many of them respected Nadia Jamil’s fortitude and her path. One supporter remarked that Nadia Jamil is a fighter and prayed to Allah to keep everyone healthy. They all implored her to maintain her resolve. The hater was exposed by them. They also prayed for her health and stamina. Many individuals criticized the Twitter user’s callous behavior as well. Here are some remarks:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Nadia Jamil criticises NADRA for delaying paperwork for her adoptive daughter Nuri’s medical visa The actor Nadia Jamil has been outspoken on social media about her...