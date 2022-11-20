Naga Shaurya marries Anusha Shetty in grand ceremony

On Sunday in Bengaluru, Naga Shaurya wed his longtime girlfriend Anusha Shetty. The first photos of the newlyweds were posted on social media by paparazzi and fan pages. Online users also shared a video of the actor applying sindoor (vermillion) to Anusha, who was wearing a red bridal saree with substantial gold jewellery. The pair can be seen performing wedding traditions in various photos and videos while surrounded by family and friends.

A video from Naga Shaurya’s wedding festivities also showed guests dining on a typical south Indian dinner on thalis while seated in rows inside an opulent hall (plate). Pictures also provided a glimpse of the bridal decor, which included garlands made of live pink and white flowers.

