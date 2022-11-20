Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Naga Shaurya marries Anusha Shetty in grand ceremony

Naga Shaurya marries Anusha Shetty in grand ceremony

Articles
Advertisement
Naga Shaurya marries Anusha Shetty in grand ceremony

Naga Shaurya marries Anusha Shetty in grand ceremony

Advertisement

On Sunday in Bengaluru, Naga Shaurya wed his longtime girlfriend Anusha Shetty. The first photos of the newlyweds were posted on social media by paparazzi and fan pages. Online users also shared a video of the actor applying sindoor (vermillion) to Anusha, who was wearing a red bridal saree with substantial gold jewellery. The pair can be seen performing wedding traditions in various photos and videos while surrounded by family and friends.

A video from Naga Shaurya’s wedding festivities also showed guests dining on a typical south Indian dinner on thalis while seated in rows inside an opulent hall (plate). Pictures also provided a glimpse of the bridal decor, which included garlands made of live pink and white flowers.

Advertisement

Also Read

Kriti Sanon’s red Safiyaa jumpsuit with Christian Louboutins
Kriti Sanon’s red Safiyaa jumpsuit with Christian Louboutins

Kriti Sanon has been promoting Bhediya with co-star Varun Dhawan. Kriti Sanon...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story