Naimal Khawar celebrates her birthday with Hamza Ali Abbasi

Naimal Khawar Abbasi is a beautiful actress, who requires no introduction because the stunning and brilliant diva already has millions of followers under her spell.

Naimal recently shared her birthday with her husband Hamza Ali Abbasi and shared her new breathtaking clicks in an adorable look. The starlet always came up with sparkling looks and showcased something trendy.

Have a look:

In the birthday celebration video, the Anaa actress can be seen donning a stunning maroon dress, and Hamza Ali Abbasi wearing a white shirt with black pants. The lovely couple looked adorable together.

The video is being liked by fans. Naimal has always been the one to leave her fans impressed, not only with her fantastic work but also with her gorgeous looks.

