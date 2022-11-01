Naimal Khawar looks stunning in her latest click

Advertisement
  • Naimal Khawar has 2.5 million Instagram followers.
  • She posted photos after working out.
  • She married the popular actor Hamza Ali Abbasi.
Naimal Khawar Abbasi is a beautiful actress, who requires no introduction because the stunning and brilliant diva already has millions of followers under her spell.

The actress from Verna stays updated with trendy fashions, and her 2.5 million Instagram followers place a high value on beautiful photos. Khawar, who is wed to Hamza Ali Abbasi, recently posted photos of herself, and the glow on her face is breathtaking.

Khawar updates her followers with peeks into her opulent lifestyle, which motivates people to lead healthy and balanced personal and professional life.

Naimal has worked in Verna and Anaa, in addition to walking the ramp for Mohsin Naveed Ranjha. She usually appeared in bridal and wedding shoots for brand promotion.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

