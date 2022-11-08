Natalia Bryant attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on November 7.

The 19-year-old made her red carpet-debut in a hot pink dress.

She has since secured a contract with IMG Models Worldwide, the same agency that manages A-listers Gigi Hadid and Ashley Graham.

Advertisement

The eldest Bryant child, Natalia, attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on November 7 in New York City’s Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani. Kobe Bryant passed away in 2016. The 19-year-old was dressed in a hot pink ruched maxi-dress with long sleeves and a hood placed on her head for her rare red carpet debut. She also pulled her dark hair back into a centre part and wore a pair of big earrings to complete the outfit.

Following the deaths of her father and her sister Gianna Bryant, 13, in a helicopter crash in February 2020, Natalia has made a spectacular comeback over three years later. Along with Capri, 3, and Bianka, 5, the late NBA star’s mother Vanessa Bryant also had a daughter Bianka, 5.

It’s difficult to miss Natalia’s sudden transformation into a furious fashionista, despite the fact that she prefers to stay out of the spotlight. She secured a contract with IMG Models Worldwide in February 2021, the same agency that manages A-list models like Ashley Graham, Gigi Hadid, Millie Bobby Brown, and others.

“I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age,” Natalia said on Instagram at the time of the announcement. “I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model.” Advertisement

Two months later, she went to her first Met Gala and stood out in a Conner Ives egg-shaped dress with a modest train that was influenced by the ’60s. She wowed in a stunning black and gold Gucci gown with a plunging neckline earlier this year at the star-studded 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. That evening, her mother excitedly referred to Natalia as a “golden goddess” on Instagram, adding, “That’s my kid!” View more fashionable outfits from the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards by scrolling down. Advertisement Also Read Gigi Bryant turns 16 today, and Vanessa Bryant and her daughter Natalia wish her a happy birthday Vanessa Bryant and her daughter Natalia Bryant are commemorating what would have...