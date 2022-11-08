Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Natalia Bryant wore a chic hooded ensemble at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Natalia Bryant wore a chic hooded ensemble at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards

Natalia Bryant wore a chic hooded ensemble at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards

Articles
Advertisement
Natalia Bryant wore a chic hooded ensemble at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards

Natalia Bryant wore a chic hooded ensemble at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards

Advertisement
  • Natalia Bryant attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on November 7.
  • The 19-year-old made her red carpet-debut in a hot pink dress.
  • She has since secured a contract with IMG Models Worldwide, the same agency that manages A-listers Gigi Hadid and Ashley Graham.
Advertisement

The eldest Bryant child, Natalia, attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on November 7 in New York City’s Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani. Kobe Bryant passed away in 2016. The 19-year-old was dressed in a hot pink ruched maxi-dress with long sleeves and a hood placed on her head for her rare red carpet debut. She also pulled her dark hair back into a centre part and wore a pair of big earrings to complete the outfit.

Following the deaths of her father and her sister Gianna Bryant, 13, in a helicopter crash in February 2020, Natalia has made a spectacular comeback over three years later. Along with Capri, 3, and Bianka, 5, the late NBA star’s mother Vanessa Bryant also had a daughter Bianka, 5.

It’s difficult to miss Natalia’s sudden transformation into a furious fashionista, despite the fact that she prefers to stay out of the spotlight. She secured a contract with IMG Models Worldwide in February 2021, the same agency that manages A-list models like Ashley Graham, Gigi Hadid, Millie Bobby Brown, and others.

“I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age,” Natalia said on Instagram at the time of the announcement. “I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model.”

Advertisement

Two months later, she went to her first Met Gala and stood out in a Conner Ives egg-shaped dress with a modest train that was influenced by the ’60s.

She wowed in a stunning black and gold Gucci gown with a plunging neckline earlier this year at the star-studded 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. That evening, her mother excitedly referred to Natalia as a “golden goddess” on Instagram, adding, “That’s my kid!”

View more fashionable outfits from the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards by scrolling down.

Advertisement

Natalia Bryant, 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards

Also Read

Gigi Bryant turns 16 today, and Vanessa Bryant and her daughter Natalia wish her a happy birthday
Gigi Bryant turns 16 today, and Vanessa Bryant and her daughter Natalia wish her a happy birthday

Vanessa Bryant and her daughter Natalia Bryant are commemorating what would have...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Ali Zafar talks about PSL 8 anthem,
Ali Zafar talks about PSL 8 anthem, "Sab Sitaray Humaray" 
Harry and Meghan to move to 'commercial TV'
Harry and Meghan to move to 'commercial TV'
Royal biographer claims Harry's not 'brave enough' to make 'fuss'
Royal biographer claims Harry's not 'brave enough' to make 'fuss'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story