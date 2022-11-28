Natasha Ali Lakhani celebrates her birthday in style

Natasha Ali Lakhani, who is also a social media sensation, has quickly established a niche for herself in the fashion and beauty sectors. She is a fervent social media influencer who regularly shares breathtaking views into both her personal and professional lives.

The talented social media star and her family gathered in Dubai to celebrate her birthday in style. In addition, Lakhani posted a number of stunning photos from her intimate affair.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Celebrating another year around the sun with two of the biggest gifts from Allah , my Ali & Shahnoor that alongside my Mamas & support system @_hinadurrani_ @minahasanofficial @naziaejazofficial @aamnahejaz @nadiaejaz5 @sonyaejaz and no matter where I am it’s an amazing birthday can’t thank Allah enough for his blessings as well as the trials & tribulations.”

“because all of it together has made me feel so much deeper, love harder, learn to let go as well as to hold on, to get stronger where needed and softer where wanted … to try more , fall and rise … to keep growing and evolving into my most authentic self. Because that is forever the most important goal and to have Shahnoor wait up to get the cake from the fridge and cut the cake alongside my beautiful angel was the best part of the night to many more learnings and endless, deep gratitude from the heart.”

“A shoutout to @miaasa_shoes for the most comfortable and striking golden kitten heels home grown talent represent.”

