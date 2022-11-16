The world refers to Noor Jehan as Madam Noor Jahan. She obviously doesn’t require an introduction; she is a vocalist from the subcontinent whose name will live on in people’s hearts forever. Many people are unaware that Madam Noor Jehan has left a sizable family behind. Ahmed Ali Butt, Sonya Jehan, and makeup artist Natasha Lakhani are a few performers who are continuing their grandmother’s history.

In this article, Natasha Lakhani is the subject of a particular discussion. In the Pakistani beauty industry, Natasha is well-known. The beauty parlor owned by Natasha Lakhani provides makeup services for many celebrities in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Ali Lakhani was Natasha’s first husband when they got married a few years ago. She also has a daughter now that she is married.

Ali Lakhani, Natasha’s spouse, has salt and pepper hair. He really does have a handsome appearance with this hairstyle. However, the mistake was made when a follower questioned her why she doesn’t dye her husband’s hair during an Instagram live session. When Natasha first saw her husband, she reportedly took notice of the color of his hair. She continued by saying that since she never said that I should change anything about him, she doesn’t want anything to change in him.

Natasha further expressed her outrage by writing, “Don’t tell me whether or not I should dye my husband’s hair. The man is not yours. If you’d like to read Natasha Lakhani’s post in which she silenced her fans, continue reading below.

