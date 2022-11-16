Natasha Lakhani reacts to troll who was making fun of her husband’s hair

Natasha Lakhani reacts to a troll who was making fun of her husband’s hair.

A well-known figure in Pakistan’s beauty industry is Natasha Lakhani. She is the first pick of many of our stars, and we have watched her use social media to build her brand and impart her expertise to many others. Ali Lakhani, Natasha’s spouse, and the couple have a daughter together.

Madam Noor Jehan possessed a gift that will never be duplicated anywhere in the world, and her family has continued her artistic tradition with celebrities like actors Ahmed Ali Butt, Sonya Jehan, and makeup artist Natasha Lakhani.

Ali Lakhani has salt-and-pepper hair, and he undoubtedly has a dashing appearance. She was asked why she did not colour her own husband’s hair as she was conducting an Instagram session. Natasha admitted that when she initially met her husband, the first thing she noticed about him was his hair.

She asserted that, just as he had never forced her to alter anything about herself, she does not require him to make any changes about himself. Finally, Natasha had a response for those who asked her to dye her husband’s hair: “Not your man. Not your concern.