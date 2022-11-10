Advertisement
Neena Gupta elated on working with director Sooraj Barjatya

Neena Gupta elated on working with director Sooraj Barjatya

Neena Gupta elated on working with director Sooraj Barjatya

Neena Gupta elated on working with director Sooraj Barjatya

  • Neena Gupta discussed collaborating with Sooraj Barjatya on Uunchai.
  • Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra star in the film.
  • Their mission: See this movie in theatres on November 11.Neena Gupta on Sooraj Barjatya Neena Gupta said positively about the film.
Neena Gupta discussed collaborating with Sooraj Barjatya on Uunchai. Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra star in the film. While fans anxiously anticipate this flick, the trailer seems intriguing.

Three longtime friends leave their cushy homes to climb Mount Everest. Their mission: See this movie in theatres on November 11.

Neena Gupta on Sooraj Barjatya
Neena Gupta said positively about the film. Rajshri Produces the flick. The 63-year-old actor told Press Trust of India on Wednesday, “I felt lucky Sooraj Ji phoned me and offered me a part in a great screenplay.” I longed to work with him for years, and suddenly I could. Their movies are great.”

“Rajshri Productions is too huge for me, and I never saw Sooraj ji when I was young. The 63-year-old actor told PTI, “This film is wonderful.”

Neena Gupta plays a housewife in Uunchai

Neena compared her personal and professional lives to PTI.

She told PTI, “Before marriage, I worked from early to night, had my father’s help” (to look after). I worked then. After being married, I planned to stay home with Masaba, watch movies, and travel.

“I was miserable for 10 years. Nobody appreciated me. Boring. Work inspires me. “I love working,” she said.

Work Front
Neena Gupta received Best Supporting Actress for her role in Woh Chokri (1994). She hasn’t looked back since. Next up is Uunchai.

