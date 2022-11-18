Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi celebrate daughter Mehrunissa’s 4th birthday

Neha Dhupia wished daughter Mehr her fourth birthday on Friday.

She shared a cute video of them dancing together on the beach along with a note.

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media.

Neha Dhupia sent her daughter Mehr birthday wishes on Friday, which was her fourth birthday. She sent him a note and a cute video of them dancing on the beach. She called her ‘Mehrunissa Elsa Sophia’ in the caption.

She wrote, “Our magical girl Mehr … may you always love in abundance , laugh in the most precious way , live your healthiest best and dance like no one’s watching. Thank you for giving us the 4 best years of our lives … we love you to the moon and back and more our Mehrunissa Elsa Sophia #happybirthday our baby girl @mehrdhupiabedi.”

