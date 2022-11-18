Neighbours, a popular Australian soap, has not been cancelled

The Australian soap opera Neighbours was terminated a few months ago.

It concluded its 37-year run in July due to its inability to find a new broadcasting partner.

Amazon Freevee has picked up the show and plans.

The Australian soap opera Neighbours, which was terminated a few months ago but was picked up by Amazon Freevee, is getting ready to make it even difficult to top its record as the longest-running Australian programme.

After Channel 5 decided to stop sponsoring the programme in order to concentrate on creating original programming, Neighbours concluded its 37-year run in July due to its inability to find a new broadcasting partner.

Neighbors appeared to have actually entered a cul-de-sac, much like the fictional Ramsay Street where the programme is situated, but fortunately, and to the joy of its millions of devoted fans, Amazon Freevee sprang to action.

Fremantle, the production company that created the programme, had expressed confidence that a rebirth was conceivable after it was cancelled, but fans never would have imagined it would occur in such a dramatic way.

Describe the influence of optimism. Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney, and Jackie Woodburne, the series’ primary cast, will all be back for the relaunch, according to a statement from Freemantle and its new partner Amazon Freevee.

By the second half of 2023, the show will start showing brand-new episodes. As part of the new agreement, Freevee obtained the rights to hundreds of previous episodes of the programme, all of which will be accessible to viewers in the US and UK for free streaming on its ad-supported platform.

The situation will remain the same in Australia, though, where Network 10, the program’s longtime host, will continue to exclusively premiere new episodes of the series before they are made available for streaming on Prime Video, where viewers from other international regions will also be able to access the program.

According to Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD original content and programming at Amazon Studios, “Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street.”

“With the power of streaming, we’re able to offer a catalog of thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series and current fans to relive their favorite moments. We look forward to immersing the audience in new Ramsay Street experiences when we relaunch the show next year for Amazon Freevee and Prime Video customers.”

A statement on the relaunch was also made by Jennifer Mullin, Global CEO of Fremantle, and it read as follows:

“Neighbours is a unique series with a powerful connection with its fans across the world. We cherish the show and all those who have been part of its incredible story over many decades, so we are thrilled that we have found a new home with Amazon Freevee. “This partnership with Amazon Freevee marks an exciting new chapter, and we look forward to collaborating with them, along with our long-term and valued partner in Australia, Network 10.”

Off-screen stars including executive producer Jason Herbison, who joined in 2013, and producer Andrew Thompson will make a comeback for the relaunch.

View a clip from the show’s concluding scene, which featured the reunion of well-known alumni including Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue.

