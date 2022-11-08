Neighbours of Aaron Carter offered medical care but were denied entry to home

Neighbours of Aaron Carter offered medical care but were denied entry to the home.

Anthony and Amanda Cheval claimed that they responded quickly to the singer’s residence.

There is no formal confirmation of the death’s time or cause.

Advertisement

The housekeeper who found the body of Aaron Carter on Saturday apparently refused to let his medically trained neighbours inside his house.

In a report that appeared on Monday, Anthony and Amanda Cheval claimed that they responded quickly to the singer’s residence in an effort to provide medical assistance after hearing the panicked 911 call on their police scanner.

Amanda, a 30-year-old registered nurse, knocked on the door “several times” while carrying a defibrillator, but was told by the anonymous maid that Carter was already “dead.”

Anthony added to the report, “I heard them yell out a 927D for Aaron Carter’s address, which is code indicating a potentially dead body.

“I repeatedly banged on the door. He claimed that a black female finally answered the door after a short period of time and screamed, “He’s gone, he’s dead, he’s gone,” while “foaming at both sides of her mouth.”

The cleaner, according to Anthony, 45, who works as a corporate safety manager and teaches CPR, “locked the front door.”

Advertisement

“I can’t let you in,” she said. and I heard her scurrying out the door,” he said.

The housekeeper allegedly refused to let LA County Sheriff Deputies admission until they arrived on the scene a short while later, only partially opening the door.

Anthony stated that the sheriff’s deputies “pushed past her and raced inside the residence.” “A few minutes later, they left the house, but not in the same hurry as when they had entered. I therefore assumed that whoever was inside was already dead.

According to him, he didn’t find out Carter had passed away until his on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin, with whom he had an 11-month-old kid named Prince, was spotted crying in public.

A representative for the singer, 34, told Page Six on Saturday that he had passed away.

It is with deep regret that we can confirm Aaron Carter was discovered unconscious this morning at his Palmdale, California, residence, according to the statement.

Advertisement

“The family has been informed, and they will go for Los Angeles. Aaron put a lot of effort into becoming better toward the end of his life, becoming a better father, and making peace with his family.

There is no formal confirmation of the death’s time or cause.

Nick Carter sobbed on stage as his Backstreet Boys family hugged him and paid respect to his younger brother the day after his unexpected death.

Also Read Carrie Ann Inaba will not forget light Aaron Carter brought to DWTS Carrie Ann Inaba will not forget the light Aaron Carter brought to...