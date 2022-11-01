Netflix cancelled ‘Fate: A Winx Saga’ season 03, details inside

Fate: The Winx Saga made a comeback on Netflix in September 2022.

The showrunner announced that season 3 would not be happening..

Renewal status on Netflix is officially cancelled as of November 1, 2022.

Fate: The Winx Saga made a comeback on Netflix in September 2022 . Will there be a third season? A few short weeks later, the showrunner of Fate: The Winx Saga announced that season 3 would not be happening and that the show had been formally cancelled.

What is known about the cancellation is as follows.

The Brian Young series, a live-action rendition of the Nickelodeon animated programme Winx Club, will make its premiere in January 2021.

The programme quickly obtained a renewal, and season 2’s episode order was significantly increased to 8 from season 1’s 6 to reflect this (only 7 released, however).

50/50 is how we predict the renewal.

On November 1, 2022, a decision regarding the series was made public and stated that a third season of the Netflix series would not be forthcoming.

In a sincere message of gratitude to the audience, Brian Young announced the cancellation of the show on Instagram, writing:

“Hi all! So this is not fun news to share, but Netflix have decided not to move forward with Season Three of Fate: The Winx Saga.

This is especially tough because | know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same. I’m so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did. Our cast and crew put in a ton of hard work creating this world and these characters. I’m grateful for each and every one of them, and for all of you for watching.

It’s been an amazing four years. Hopefully, we’ll see each other again in the future! So much love. – Brian”

Until then, the plan, according to showrunner Brian Young, is to keep the programme going. The showrunner said in a post:

“It’s out! I’m so proud of everyone involved in @fatenetflix. Countless people worked SO hard for SO long to bring it to life! I’m in awe of our cast and crew, and our partners at Rainbow and at Netflix.

And by the way, we have a lot more we want to do! This world is HUGE!!! Six episodes is not enough!!! Hopefully you’ll all watch so we get the chance.”

Through Netflix’s own marketing, the show did receive a fair amount of attention. The series was extensively covered by Netflix Tudum, featured numerous teasers, and even served as one of the main attractions during Netflix’s Geeked Week celebration earlier this year.

We’ll go through a few possible reasons why Fate: The Winx Saga may have been impacted below, but you can read more about what Netflix considers when making a renewal decision here.

We can observe how well the show is doing so far using Netflix’s top 10 hourly data.

Weeks 2 to 3 may have been a major factor in the title’s cancellation based on the five weeks of data we have for it before it dropped out of the top 10.

The 57% decrease in watch time between weeks 2 and 3 is what we are examining. As we’ve previously mentioned, a reduction of over 50% is certainly indicative of a significant decline in new starters and, maybe more crucially, completions.

Between September 11 and October 16, 2022, 160,980,000 million hours of the second season were viewed internationally.

The second season has garnered 109.93M hours of viewing thus far.

Season 2 was filled with memorable events, but not because of the new fairies that were added this year.

When the Blood Witches carried out their intentions in episode 7, it was up to the Alfea students to defend their campus and their friends. Additionally, Bloom had to make a difficult decision that brought her to a brand-new area that would almost surely be included in the third season.

By the end of the season, Sebastian has been destroyed thanks to a combination of Aisha, Stella, and Terra’s strong powers. The powers that had been “scraped” throughout season 2 are then reinstated as a result.

If we return for a third season, the Realm of Darkness will undoubtedly signify a change in tone from where we leave off in the upcoming season. Bloom and her anonymous mother are currently trapped there. We view Beatrix’s grave and the shadow realm monster has hinted at having resurrection abilities. Are they possibly making a comeback?

Following the events of the season finale, we’ll probably also meet a brand-new headmaster or mistress.

The Beatrix sisters will likely appear in the upcoming season of Fate: The Winx Saga, according to the showrunner. “That’s a basic aspect of the cartoon that we always knew we’d see at some time in the programme,” she said. Expect Icy and Darcy if there is a third season, I would think.

Young added the following regarding a third season:

“The goal is to answer what is the Realm of Darkness? How is Bloom and her mom connected to it? Also, how it connects to our big overall mythology, which we sprinkled in a little bit of in season 2.”

Watch the official trailer of season 2 below:

