Netflix Cancels Legal Drama ‘Partner Track’

Netflix has cancelled Partner Track after just one season.

Netflix cited poor viewership and a failure to meet their criteria for renewal.

The actress will next appear in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Unfortunately, Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho), the determined Korean American lawyer we watched struggle mightily to reconcile her personal and professional life on Netflix’s legal drama Partner Track, has reached the end of her path. Netflix has cancelled the series after just one season of broadcasting it due to poor viewership and a failure to meet the streaming service’s criteria for renewal. Parker Track had a promising start, peaking at number 4 on Netflix’s Weekly Top 10 for English-language series, but it struggled to hold onto that spot, falling off the competitive ranking by the third week after its August 26 premiere with all 10 episodes published at once.

Fans of Partner Track were left wanting more due to the cliffhanger finale in which Yun chose Jeff over Nick in the love triangle she was involved in, leaving her with a wounded heart as a result. Season 2 had a lot of potential thanks to the show’s ending, and the top brass at Netflix at first supported it wholeheartedly, even hiring a writer’s room to come up with various plot lines. Sadly, though, it was not to be. Netflix made their judgement based on the amount of viewers, however the program fell short of expectations. By utilising the hashtag “Renew Partner Track” on a number of Instagram pictures, series star Cho did her part to raise awareness for the program. Cho was able to persuade some of her 3.2 million Twitter followers to join the campaign, and they encouraged Netflix to renew it by mentioning the streaming service in their tweets. They will be quite disappointed by the cancellation, it goes without saying.

Avatar: The Last Airbender, a live-action adaptation of the animated television series of the same name in which she will play the recurring role of June, will be Cho’s next significant project now that the show’s lead has permanently closed its doors. She will be concentrating on this project in addition to her other engagement with the streamer. Zane Philips, who played Hunter’s recurring role, will next be seen as a series regular on the new streamer series Glamorous.

The film Partner Track was adapted from Helen Wan’s 2013 book of the same name. Kim Shumway, who also worked as an executive producer alongside the show’s creators Georgia Lee and Kristen Campo, wrote the scripts for the screens. Over the course of its 10 episodes, the show was directed by a number of different people, including Julie Anne Robinson, Tanya Wexler, Adam Brooks, Lily Mariye, and Kevin Berlandi. Alexandra Turshen, Bradley Gibson, Dominic Sherwood, Rob Heaps, Nolan Gerard Funk, Matthew Rauch, and Roby Attal all starred alongside Cho in major roles.

