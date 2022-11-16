Netflix whodunnit ‘Glass Onion’ teases Elon Musk parallels

Netflix film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” draws parallels to tech tycoon Elon Musk.

The world’s wealthiest individual. Tech mogul. Social media mogul.

Elon Musk has numerous nicknames, but is he also the basis for the new Netflix murder mystery “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”?

In the film, Daniel Craig portrays a detective who investigates a murder on the private Greek island of computer tycoon Miles Bron.

Edward Norton portrays Bron, a bombastic tycoon and self-proclaimed genius who has amassed many fortunes through various firms. With his latest fancies and puzzles, he enjoys baffling others around him.

Since the September premiere of the mystery satire at the Toronto film festival, reviewers have drawn parallels to Musk, who founded SpaceX, runs Tesla, and recently acquired Twitter.

According to Vanity Fair, the film lampooned “the foolish, and at times dangerous, messianics of the tech industry” and compared Miles to both Elon Musk and Steve Jobs.

Meanwhile, Mashable observed the film’s “blatant mockery and ridicule of Elon Musk.”

Tuesday during a press appearance in Los Angeles, Norton said, “If you think the shoe fits, then they were probably in our conversation.”

“But I also think Miles is kind of like the Carly Simon song ‘You’re so vain, you probably think this song is about you’,” he added.

“I think a lot of (tech billionaires) will think it’s about them. And that’s fine!”

The writer-director of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Rian Johnson, stated that the character was not based on a single historical figure. He told media that “taking the crap out of any single person just was not all that entertaining.”

However, he stated that the film was about “our relationship as a society to these Willy Wonka characters who we, on one hand, want to throw elephant poop at, but on the other hand… have some weird childlike wish that they will actually create a chocolate factory and solve all our problems.”

Musk has recently been criticized for his problematic acquisition and controversial redesign of Twitter.

“Glass Onion,” a sequel to 2019’s “Knives Out” (which was largely inspired by Agatha Christie’s novels), will be the first Netflix film to play in major US theater chains for a one-week run, as the streaming service tries with new revenue streams.

A month after its release in theaters on November 23, it will be accessible for streaming.