Netizens call Alia Bhatt gold mom

  • Netizens call Alia Bhatt gold mom.
  • She is ecstatic after becoming a mother to a newborn girl and getting married.
  • The celebrity has avoided the lens of the media.
Netizens call Alia Bhatt have had much joy as a result of 2022. Alia is ecstatic after becoming a mother to a newborn girl and getting married.

Every time she leaves her house, the actress is one of the paparazzi’s favourite celebs to photograph. But ever since she brought her daughter Raha Kapoor into the world, she has returned from the hospital. The celebrity has avoided the lens of the media. But last night, she was seen for the first time in a while with her mother Soni Razdan because they had come to share Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday. The viewers were treated to a visual treat when they saw her, and the comments area is flooded with adorable remarks from admirers who are smitten with her.

Last night, Alia wore a basic, casual outfit and looked stunning. She was dressed in blue baggy jeans and a black shrug over a black tee underneath. The actress wore golden hoops with a bun in her hair.

She did, in fact, have a radiance to her that everyone adored. Raha Kapoor’s name was commended by a fan who said, “So sweet name or distinctive also.” One more admirer said, “Only love for her. She is really adorable. Godspeed to her family. “Always my favorite aloo,” a third supporter wrote. “So lovely,” another person added. There was even one person who referred to her as “goldmom.”

Shaheen Bhatt and Alia consistently exude sister ambitions. Alia revealed an unreleased photo from her wedding festivities on Monday, in which she is seen beaming endearingly at Shaheen. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the BEST person alive… my sweetheart… my little melon smiggle pop,” as the description for this picture. No number of cute and endearing words will ever express how much I love you. I’ll call you in an hour, bye. This day marks Shaheen’s 34th birthday.

Alia last appeared with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. She will soon be seen with Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Also Read

