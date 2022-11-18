Netizens confuse by recent video of Hira Mani

Hira Mani is a force to be reckoned with when setting trends in Lollywood.

Hira Mani is a force to be reckoned with when setting trends in Lollywood. The Chaman Ara actor has built out a niche for herself with her infectious grin, acting prowess, and oftentimes compromising uncensored beliefs. However, the actress with a high profile and a large fan base occasionally confuses the entire internet with her bizarre words and videos.

The recent Instagram reel posted by the Mohabbat Na Kariyo actress, which was a corporate promotion, initially puzzled her 7 million followers. The 33-year-old diva was observed tossing her hair, wrapping her chain in a bun, and donning a dupatta in various ways. Netizens who were bewildered as to what the actress was attempting to convey gave the reel various ratings and remarks.

The Dil Mom Ka Diya diva wore a stunning white suit with a peach-hued dupatta, accessorising with striking jewellery and her signature grace.

Take a look:

Hira Mani was most recently seen in the films Shilae Maseen, Mr Shamim, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain (season 2), Kashf, Mohabbatein Chahatein, Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut, Mein Hari Piya, Ibn-e-Hawa, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Aik Anaar Do Beemar, and Dil Toh Bacha Hai.

