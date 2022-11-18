Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Netizens confuse by recent video of Hira Mani

Netizens confuse by recent video of Hira Mani

Articles
Advertisement
Netizens confuse by recent video of Hira Mani

Hira Mani sets internet on fire with her BOLD pictures

Advertisement
  • Hira Mani is a force to be reckoned with when setting trends in Lollywood.
  • The Chaman Ara actor has built out a niche for herself with her infectious grin.
  • Her Instagram reel, which was a corporate promotion, initially puzzled her 7 million followers.
Advertisement

Hira Mani is a force to be reckoned with when setting trends in Lollywood. The Chaman Ara actor has built out a niche for herself with her infectious grin, acting prowess, and oftentimes compromising uncensored beliefs. However, the actress with a high profile and a large fan base occasionally confuses the entire internet with her bizarre words and videos.

The recent Instagram reel posted by the Mohabbat Na Kariyo actress, which was a corporate promotion, initially puzzled her 7 million followers. The 33-year-old diva was observed tossing her hair, wrapping her chain in a bun, and donning a dupatta in various ways. Netizens who were bewildered as to what the actress was attempting to convey gave the reel various ratings and remarks.

The Dil Mom Ka Diya diva wore a stunning white suit with a peach-hued dupatta, accessorising with striking jewellery and her signature grace.

Take a look:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Advertisement

Hira Mani was most recently seen in the films Shilae Maseen, Mr Shamim, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain (season 2), Kashf, Mohabbatein Chahatein, Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut, Mein Hari Piya, Ibn-e-Hawa, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Aik Anaar Do Beemar, and Dil Toh Bacha Hai.

Also Read

Hira Mani gets trolled for her latest Instagram reel, “What she is trying to do”
Hira Mani gets trolled for her latest Instagram reel, “What she is trying to do”

Lollywood actress Hira Mani is a diva herself. Her popular drama “Do...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jeremy Strong's method acting has an impact on his coworkers  
Jeremy Strong's method acting has an impact on his coworkers  
Kate Middleton left red-faced in latest Royal Family engagement
Kate Middleton left red-faced in latest Royal Family engagement
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky they make an adorable pair at her 35th birthday party
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky they make an adorable pair at her 35th birthday party
Meghan Markle 'upset and overwhelmed' about how she portrayed in the series
Meghan Markle 'upset and overwhelmed' about how she portrayed in the series
Kangana Ranaut will announce the new release date of Emergency
Kangana Ranaut will announce the new release date of Emergency
Janelle James was 'drunk' when she interrupted Sheryl Lee Ralph at Golden Globes
Janelle James was 'drunk' when she interrupted Sheryl Lee Ralph at Golden Globes
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story