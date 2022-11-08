New ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ clip shows Flick getting payback

Flick will receive compensation in the upcoming A Christmas Story Christmas.

Schwartz triple-dog dared Flick to stick his tongue to the school flagpole.

This time, it is Flick who challenges Schwartz to board a sled.

If revenge is a dish best served cold, as a voiceover in the hilarious new clip from HBO Max explains, “This was a frozen dinner.”

This time, it is Flick who issues a triple-dog-dare to Schwartz to board a sled and descend what appears to be an abandoned waterpark slide.

Ralphie is seen getting anxious once more while standing with his son and Flick as Schwartz descends. While the firefighters and police intervened to save Flick in the cult classic original film, Schwartz’s fate will only be revealed in the new film, and for that reason, the clip undoubtedly tickles our nostalgic bone.

An Advent Story Christmas centres on a 51-year-old Ralphie who has moved back to his Cleveland Street childhood home to give his children a Christmas experience similar to the one he had as a child.

In a sequel to the first film, we’ll see him get in touch with old friends and come to terms with the death of his foul-mouthed Old Man.

Ralphie’s mother gives him the responsibility of providing the family with a magical Christmas, as seen in the most recent trailer, after his father passes away. The follow-up appears to be hitting all the right notes to be a fantastic holiday viewing experience.

The 1983 movie that introduced us to the Parker family wasn’t a huge box office hit, but over time it came to be known as a holiday cult favorite.

The characters from Wanda Hickey’s Night of Golden Memories and Other Disasters and Jean Shepherd’s book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash served as the inspiration for the Bob Clark-helmed film.

The success of the film was followed by another straight-to-DVD sequel in 2012, A Christmas Story 2, though the film was not well received by fans despite being billed as a direct sequel and using Nat Mauldin’s original script.

Peter Billingsley plays Ralphie Parker in A Christmas Story Christmas alongside Scott Schwartz as Flick, R.D. Robb as Schwartz, Zack Ward as Scut Farkus, and Ian Petrella as Randy.

There are also some fresh faces in the cast, such as Julie Hagerty, who takes Melinda Dillon’s place as Mrs. Parker, River Drosche, who plays Mark, and Julianna Layne, who plays Julie, who plays Sandy, Ralphie’s wife.

The film is directed by Clay Kaytis, who also co-wrote the script with Nick Schnek. Along with Vince Vaughn, Mike Drake, Iliya Sotirov, and Schenk, Billingsley is producing the movie in addition to acting in it.

An Advent Story The HBO Max premiere of Christmas is set for November 17. Check out the most recent clip below:

