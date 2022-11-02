New Jeanne du Barry Image Features Depp as King Louis XV

New image shows Johnny Depp as Louis XV in historical drama Jeanne du Barry.

According to Deadline, a new image of Johnny Depp as Louis XV in the historical drama Jeanne du Barry by French actor/director Mawenn has been unveiled. Depp is shown holding a sword and wearing a ruby around his neck in the new portrait-style photo, both of which were items that Louis XV liked very much. The titular courtesan is also played by Mawenn, who also directs the film.

The life of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV’s second-to-last royal mistress at the Court of Versailles after Madame de Pompadour, served as the inspiration for the historical love story. Jeanne du Barry was a young working-class woman longing for culture and pleasure. She was the illegitimate daughter of a seamstress and was born into poverty. She advances in Louis XV’s Court at Versailles and high society in 18th-century Paris by utilising her knowledge and beauty. He regains his taste for life as a result of their relationship, and she ends up being Louis XV’s favourite companion. However, he is oblivious of her role as a courtesan. The two fall head over heels, and Jeanne moves to Versailles against all manners and decency, shocking the court upon her arrival.

Jeanne du Barry marks Maïwenn’s most ambitious production to date as along with starring and directing she also co-wrote the feature with Teddy Lussi-Modeste. She has previously directed six features including Cannes 2011 Jury Prize winner documentary style feature film Polisse starring Joeystarr, Karin Viard, Marina Foïs, Nicolas Duvauchelle among others. She also directed the 2015 romance drama My King, starring Vincent Cassel, Emmanuelle Bercot, Louis Garrel, and Isild Le Besco. My King bagged Bercot the Best Actress prize at Cannes in 2015.

Depp last appeared in the movie Minamata with Katherine Jenkins and Bill Nighy. He gained fame for his appearances in films like the Pirates of the Caribbean series, as Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and as the Madhatter in Alice in Wonderland over the years. Along with that, he had cameos in cult masterpieces like Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, which was adapted from Hunter S. Thompson’s 1971 book of the same name.

Jeanne du Barry started filming on July 26 and will last 11 weeks, taking place in a variety of settings, including Versailles and other parts of Paris. Some sequences will also be shot in a studio. Lead producers will be Grégoire Sorlat and Pascal Caucheteux of Why Not Productions. Additionally, IN2 and France Télévisions will produce. The film also stars Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory, and India Hair in addition to Depp and Maiwenn.

No release date has been set for the feature yet

