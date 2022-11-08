New “Kindred” trailer goes back in time to uncover dark secrets

The trailer gives viewers a first look at the main character.

Dana James (Mallori Johnson), who is a writer.

Kindred will be available on Hulu on December 13.

The series adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s renowned best-selling 1979 novel, Kindred, was picked up by FX in January of last year, and since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting more details and first looks.

The wait is over as Hulu released an official trailer today, giving viewers a first look into the time-traveling story of Dana James, the protagonist (Mallori Johnson).

Dana, a young Black woman who decides to move to Los Angeles and leave her family behind in order to pursue her dream of becoming a writer, will be introduced to us in the series.

Dana, however, finds that a new narrative is quickly taking shape as she finds herself travelling uninvitedly through time, bringing her into contact with her family’s past and the sinister secrets that go along with it.

The young woman is forced to make sense of the interracial love affair that threatens to upend her current life as she meets with family members who came before her. The harsh realities of the time period are a constant threat for her.

In the recently released trailer, Dana experiences terror that is all too real as she erratically switches between two realities: her life in present-day Los Angeles and an unfamiliar world on a 19th-century plantation.

The dark and perplexing tone of the story is expertly established in the trailer, keeping viewers in the dark about Dana’s reality just as she is. Kevin (Micah Stock), Dana’s adoring boyfriend, who confirms his partner’s suspicions that she is time-traveling, is also introduced to us in the first look. Each trip into the past puts Dana’s existence in danger as secrets are revealed.

Johnson and Stock are joined by Ryan Kwanten from “Glorious,” Gayle Rankin from “Glow,” David Alexander Kapla from “Stranger Things,” Austin Smith from “Russian Doll,” Sheria Irving from “A Luv Tale: The Series,” and Sophina Brown in this television series (The Orville).

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Watchmen), along with Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Darren Aronofsky, and Ari Handel, serves as executive producer for the eight-episode production.

The show’s pilot will be directed by Janicza Bravo, who will also serve as an executive producer.

This is the sci-fi/history series you’ve been looking for to binge-watch next. This classic and always timely novel by Butler will be a huge success as a TV series thanks to the involvement of Jacobs-Jenkins.

Kindred will be available to watch when all episodes start streaming on Hulu on December 13.

View the trailer down below.

