New ‘Miracle Workers’ clip teases apocalyptic burdens

TBS has just released a preview for the fourth season of Miracle Workers.

The teaser shows Geraldine Viswanathan and Daniel Radcliffe’s characters in a post-apocalyptic world.

It consists of Freya bemoaning the seemingly never-ending mountain of unpaid bills.

Less than two months remain until the premiere of the fourth season of TBS’ anthology series Miracle Workers, in which the cast must navigate a post-apocalyptic world.

The first season teaser, officially titled Miracle Workers: End Times, was unveiled last month and offered a sneak preview of what to come.

TBS has just released a brand-new preview for the season that stars Geraldine Viswanathan and Daniel Radcliffe.

Although the majority of the larger plot points are currently unknown, the clip, along with the location, demonstrates the friendship between Radcliffe’s as-yet-unnamed character and Viswanathan’s Freya.

It mainly consists of Freya bemoaning the couple’s seemingly never-ending mountain of unpaid bills. In addition to listing the fees, Freya mentions a few worldly necessities and the accepted form of payment.

When Freya’s parents call, Radcliffe’s character is practically bursting with excitement to meet them, which doesn’t help the situation.

Fortunately for him, his wish comes true. And Freya’s parents have undoubtedly been living their best post-apocalyptic lives as a couple in the “ultra-wealthy,.001%.”

The moment Freya’s parents are introduced, a clear contrast is drawn between them and Freya. The series can experiment with the dynamics of the wealthy versus everyone else whether they only appear in one episode or remain for a longer period of time.

The clip also lays a solid foundation for Freya and her background in general. In anticipation of the upcoming season, it already prompts questions and gives viewers something to look forward to learning more about.

Furthermore, Radcliffe’s character will undoubtedly add to the chaos of the meeting with his enthusiasm and impeccable comedic timing, which may lead him to ask questions of his own given that he didn’t even know Freya had parents.

Simon Rich adapted Miracle Workers from his book of the same name. Season 1 of the television series, which was based on the book, followed two insignificant angels as they plotted to prevent God from destroying Earth by carrying out their greatest miracle to date: making two people fall in love.

Season 2 was set in the Dark Ages and brought things back to Earth. The team embarked on the Oregon Trail in Season 3 and encountered moral dilemmas, outlaws, and everything in between. Jon Bass, Karan Soni, and Steve Buscemi are additional members of the regular cast.

On TBS, Miracle Workers: End Times debuts on January 16, 2023.

Watch the newest clip below and catch up on Seasons 1-3 of HBO Max right now:

ICYMI: Check out this sneak peek of Miracle Workers End Times. What are you most excited for this season? 🔥⚡️☄️ pic.twitter.com/wtGOd21BW6 — Miracle Workers (@miracletbs) November 28, 2022

