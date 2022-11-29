New movie from Paul Thomas Anderson will shoot next summer

There is now a casting call for an upcoming film labelled simply “Untitled CK/PTA Studio Feature Film”.

The CK refers to casting director Cassandra Kulukundis, with whom Anderson has worked since Boogie Nights.

It was discovered on the casting website Actors Access.

Advertisement

Paul Thomas Anderson has made a name for himself as one of our best, most accomplished, and most exciting filmmakers over the course of more than twenty years.

Anderson keeps on refining his craft and showcasing his cinematic vision, producing masterpiece after masterpiece, and that’s probably not going to change any time soon.

There were murmurs floating around prior to the debut of last year’s Licorice Pizza that director Wes Anderson was already at work on his sequel. We can now confirm that this is the situation.

There is now a casting call for an upcoming film labelled simply “Untitled CK/PTA Studio Feature Film,” as it was discovered on the casting website Actors Access.

It should be emphasised that the CK refers to casting director Cassandra Kulukundis, with whom Anderson has collaborated since since Boogie Nights.

From this notice alone, not much can be learned about the project, although it should be noted that Kulukundis and Anderson are looking for a female of mixed ethnicity between the ages of 15 and 16.

Advertisement

The actress should “be physically athletic and skilled in Martial Arts,” according to the casting request. The casting call also suggests that Anderson will once again film in his native Los Angeles for PTA’s upcoming movie, which plans to begin shooting in the summer of 2023.

Other than those few details, not much is known about the project, yet it can’t be denied that they are intriguing on their own.

We’ll keep an eye out for any additional information that might surface, but there’s a good chance that the untitled new film Anderson is working on is connected to a 1940s jazz movie set in Los Angeles, as Anderson has been considering during the press tours for both Phantom Thread and his most recent movie.

The proposed project will specifically focus on L.A.’s “Little Harlem,” where South Central’s Hotel Dunbar developed into a creative hub for the developing and thriving African-American arts and music scene, as World of Reel reported earlier this year.

In addition, Tiffany Haddish disclosed that she has been discussing various ideas with PTA, particularly those that were connected to this intended endeavour.

The actress admitted to having spoken to Anderson at least a few times and thinking that they were “definitely going to work together,” according to Vulture.

Advertisement

Haddish said the following regarding this new movie that has been in the works for years while also chatting with Indiewire:

You know how they got ‘Harlem Nights‘? I was like, ‘What if we did ‘South Central Nights,’ like what South Central used to be? How L.A. was this place where you could come and be free, but it was still very segregated, and how that worked in the relationships, the interracial relationships, and all that dynamic?

Of course, that also assumes that Anderson is currently working on this project. We’ll have to wait until the following months to learn more information, but you can consider us eager!

View the trailer for Licorice Pizza below while you wait:

Also Read Top Gun actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. passed away at age 66 Clarence Gilyard Jr. passed away on November 28 at the age of...

Advertisement