New season 2 clip: “Chucky” becomes a good guy god

The second season of “Chucky” is nearing its conclusion.

While she changes her hair colour.

On the television front, second season of Chucky has been fantastic. Both on the big and small screens, it has been a great time to be a fan of the horror genre.

With tonight’s premiere of episode 6, the season is now nearing its conclusion. Recently, Syfy unveiled a brand-new trailer for the newest Unholy episode.

In the video clip shared exclusively by Bloody Disgusting, Sister Ruth’s reaction to learning that “Hulk Chucky” is alive is shown in a particularly funny light.

We witness the Sister acting as Chucky’s obedient servant and worshipping him like a god. Chucky is adjusting well to his new position of authority.

He is enjoying a foot rub while munching on communion wafers. Ruth is doing everything in her power to win over her recently found Savior, even changing the colour of her hair, which Chucky remarks should be blond.

This is obviously a dig at Tiffany, his ex-girlfriend turned rival. It also raises the question of how far the season’s final three episodes will take Ruth’s storyline. Are they preparing her to be Chucky’s replacement for Tiffany?

While that is uncertain, one thing is certain: nothing involving Chucky is ever that straightforward.

This horror series’ first and a half seasons have been anything but formulaic. In this season alone, we’ve seen a Hulk Chucky, a real Good Guy Chucky, and a murder mystery party with peak Jennifer Tilly, during which the Tiffany-possessed Tilly killed the actress’ real-life sister Meg Tilly in a gory and humorous manner.

But this season, the most joyous surprises have come from the main Catholic school setting. Although Chucky has appeared in many different roles in the past, a buff god is undoubtedly the funniest and scariest of all of them.

It elevates the series’ trademark blend of humour and horror to a new, unholy level. Additionally, it appears to be making fun of how susceptible to influence some religious groups can be in their search for the next “savior.”

No matter how this religiously focused plot line for Jake and his friends turns out, creator Don Mancini is having a lot of fun with this new fresh take on this iconic slasher franchise.

Chucky as that godlike figure is just endlessly funny.

Every Wednesday at 9 PM ET on Syfy, new episodes of Chucky Season 2 are broadcast. On the Syfy app, you can catch up on Chucky, and you can view the most recent episode below.

