Nick Jonas has been on the road for a long time as a pop star with his two brothers in the band The Jonas Brothers

He recently told Travel + Leisure that going on a trip with his daughter Malti, whom he shares with his wife Priyanka Chopra, is “definitely different now.”

it’s also interesting to look for places you’ve been to a million times but see in a new way. It’s very unique. It’s been a pretty cool thing for us to do.”

Advertisement

Nick Jonas has been on the road for a long time as a pop star with his two brothers in the band The Jonas Brothers. But now that he has an 11-month-old baby, it’s not quite the same.

He recently told Travel + Leisure that going on a trip with his daughter Malti, whom he shares with his wife Priyanka Chopra, is “definitely different now.” “Well, I think part of it is just how much stuff you need. It is kind of funny. But it’s also interesting to look for places you’ve been to a million times but see in a new way. It’s very unique. It’s been a pretty cool thing for us to do.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Advertisement

Jonas and Chopra, who have been married since 2018, have some non-work vacations coming. Jonas anticipates a wedding in Dublin.

“I adore that city, and every time I’ve visited it’s been brief, and this one will be too, but it’s always for business and this one will be a celebration with friends “saying “It’ll be great.” He plans trips around food. When not performing, he enjoys to explore, particularly in unfamiliar cities.

“You wander and stumble into a coffee or drink spot.” “saying “I went to Europe as a tourist since I’d only been there for concerts. But I wanted to go and experience it that way, which was extremely fantastic. He’s joined with John Varvatos to develop Villa One Tequila Gardens in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter.

Villa One Tequila was born from a goal to create a tequila brand that represented the lifestyle of a shared drink with good companions and delicious meals “T+L.com. “We thought of translating that notion into a restaurant bar where people could relax, enjoy a wonderful drink, and do it in an elevated manner.

Villa One Tequila Gardens will debut in Los Angeles, Miami, Las Vegas, and New York in 2023. The Jonas family just built a Nellie’s Southern Kitchen outlet in Las Vegas.

Advertisement