Nicola Peltz eager to start family with husband Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham wed in April 2013.

The actress revealed that the 23-year-old chef wants to start a family as soon as possible.

In an interview, Nicola stated that she hopes to adopt some children.

Nicola Peltz desires to have a family with her husband Brooklyn Beckham, with whom she hopes to have as many as eight children.

The 23-year-old aspiring chef and the 27-year-old actress wed in April of last year at a grandiose ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, after dating for two years.

In an interview with the entertainment magazine, Nicola disclosed that Brooklyn is eager to start a family as soon as possible and desires a “big family,” as they both come from huge families.

Brittany is one of Nicola’s seven siblings, along with six brothers named Brad, Will, Matthew, Diesel, Zachary, and Gregory.

While Brooklyn is the oldest of four children, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper Seven, 11, are his siblings in age order.

She stated, “‘He wants kids yesterday. I think in a couple of years. We definitely want a big family. He has three siblings, I have seven.”

Nicola responded, “It’s a lot but… I don’t know,” when asked if she would have eight children.

She continued, “‘We want to adopt some kids, have some of our own. That would be the dream .”

Meanwhile, Brooklyn has stated in the past that he desires to have at least ten children with Nicola.

The 23-year-old aspiring chef stated that becoming a father was his ‘dream’ and that he hopes to start a family ‘soon’ with the heiress.

He told the US entertainment news agency, “I’ve always wanted to be a young dad and I would love to have a family soon, but whenever my wife is ready.”

