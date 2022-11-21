Olivia Wilde attends Governors Awards since Harry Styles split

Olivia Wilde attended the Governors Awards in a dress by Erdem. Don’t Worry.

Soon after it was revealed that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles had broken up, she was beaming and back on the red carpet.

The 2022 Governors Awards took place in Los Angeles on November 19 with the director of Don’t Worry Darling in attendance.

The 2022 Governors Awards took place in Los Angeles on November 19 with the director of Don’t Worry Darling in attendance. Olivia was dressed in a mesh-overlay, sleeveless, A-line dress by Erdem for Spring 2023, which she matched with long gloves.

Harry, the actor who starred in Don’t Worry Darling, and the actress announced on Nov. 18 that they were taking a break from dating after nearly two years of dating. Olivia went to the Los Angeles premiere of Women Talking the day before, which was another celebrity event.

Despite numerous public photos of them together, she and Harry never made an official red carpet entrance as a couple. They also shared a red carpet with the rest of the Don’t Worry Darling cast at the Venice Film Festival in September.

The cast included Florence Pugh, who was linked to the rumour that Olivia and she had a falling out, which the director dismissed as “endless tabloid gossip” at a press conference.

Florence didn’t appear in any photos with Olivia at the Governors Awards, but she did attend.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Gabrielle Union, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Janelle Monáe, and Ana de Armas were among the other famous guests present.

Michael J. Fox and other celebrities received honorary Oscars. The Parkinson’s disease-afflicted actor was given the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his advocacy work to advance research into the condition

“It’s not about me, it’s about the [Michael J. Fox] Foundation, the attention that they’re getting, the fact that our work will continue on,” the actor told. “I love the glare of the attention because it forces us to really be serious about it, get the work done.”

