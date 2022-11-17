Outcome: Jonah Hill’s upcoming film, will star Keanu Reeves

Jonah Hill has chosen his next directing endeavour.

Jonah Hill has chosen his next directing endeavour, and he has already secured a major star. According to sources, studios are eager to take on the new film Outcome, which is bundled with Keanu Reeves as its leading man.

Hill’s production firm, Strong Baby, will be handling the project’s production. Hill also co-wrote the script with author Ezra Woods.

As of publication, neither Hill nor Reeves had responded to the report. The movie’s plot is currently unknown and being kept under wraps, but according to a report from source, the level of interest in the movie is anticipated to be quite strong considering the type of individuals involved.

Before the Thanksgiving holiday break, Outcome is anticipated to be released, and according to sources, a number of studios and streaming services have already expressed interest in buying the movie.

With the 2018 film Mid90s, Hill made his debut as a director of a full-length motion picture. The mid-1990s Los Angeles setting of the film, which was based on Hill’s own upbringing, featured a young teenager who starts spending his free time with a gang of largely older skateboarders.

That movie was released by A24, received positive reviews, and received an overall score of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The website’s critical consensus stated: “Mid90s tells a clear-eyed yet nostalgic coming-of-age tale that might mark the start of an auspicious new career for debuting writer-director Jonah Hill.” The movie received nominations for prizes at the Independent Spirit Awards and the Berlin International Film Festival.

His first documentary film, Stutz, about Hill and his therapist Dr. Phil Stutz, received rave reviews after it debuted on Netflix earlier this month.

The documentary features a series of exchanges between Stutz and Hill in which they discuss their respective therapeutic philosophies, life experiences, and mental health.

Hill gained notoriety when he declared he would stop promoting all of his works, including Stutz, in order to safeguard himself from panic episodes.

Reeves is currently experiencing another career high. In the past two years, he has taken on his enduring roles as Theodore “Ted” Logan in the Bill & Ted series and Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, which defined his career.

Next year, he will reprise the role in the sequel John Wick: Chapter 4 and the Ana de Armas-starring spinoff Ballerina, according to information provided exclusively to Collider.

As soon as more information on Outcome is available. In the interim, you can see the Mid90s trailer, which Hill directed in the past.

