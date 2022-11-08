Ozzy Osbourne prefers to reside in America over returning to UK

Ozzy Osbourne prefers to reside in America over returning to the UK.

The couple’s choice to relocate was also discussed by Sharon.

Ozzy and Sharon had already said they will film their journey migrating across the pond.

Advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne is regretting his choice just three months after announcing that he was returning to the UK.

In their most recent cover story, which was released on Monday, he said to Consequence, “To be honest with you, if I had my way, I’d stay in America.” “I’m now an American.”

The 73-year-old Black Sabbath singer had said in August that he was “fed up” with the shocking number of shootings in America and intended to leave the country to avoid the carnage.

He is now regretting his choice, though, after “receiving a little of flack from folks” online. I don’t want to go back [to England], to be honest with you,” he said again. “That’s f-k,”

Ozzy added that his decision to leave the United States was sparked not only by gun violence but also by his wife Sharon’s contentious departure from “The Talk” in March.

After defending Piers Morgan’s scathing criticism of Meghan Markle, which many deemed to be “racially inappropriate,” the 70-year-old was fired from the talk program.

Advertisement

Ozzy told the magazine, “When my wife was labelled a racist on [The Talk], she is definitely not a racist. She didn’t say, “I agree with him,” simply that she recognized his right to free speech. “Her friend is Piers Morgan. That was all she had to say. She had a lot of backlash as a result, so we had to hire armed guards and all that.

The couple’s choice to relocate was also discussed by Sharon, who claimed that Los Angeles is no longer the “paradise” that it was when the twosome first arrived there more than 20 years ago.

If you enjoyed music in the 1970s, this was the place to be. It’s no longer that hub. It’s no longer thrilling. Not sideways, but downward, she declared.

“It’s not enjoyable to live here. This place is hazardous. There is crime in every major city, but I don’t feel secure here. That’s not Ozzy either.

However, the move will require leaving their expanding family behind. Ozzy and Sharon had already said they will film their journey migrating across the pond in a 10-part BBC reality series dubbed “Home to Roost.”

Kelly Osbourne was scheduled to give birth to her first child with Sid Wilson on Sunday. In the meantime, Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart had their first child in July. With his ex Lisa Stelly, he has three additional children: Pearl, Andy, and Minnie.

Advertisement

Ozzy may not be delighted about leaving his LA roots behind, but he is thrilled to return to the stage following a “life-altering” operation in June.

The rocker gave performances for the first time in a long time during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in August and at a Los Angeles Rams football game the following month, reigniting his musical passion.

While he won’t be conducting “nine-month tours anymore,” he told the publication that his aim is to keep playing, adding, “I’m motivated to get back on the stage again.”

“I’m still recovering, and I have a target in mind. And I want to return to the stage. It is what motivates me. I miss having a crowd. I miss performing. My team is missed. My band is missed. I miss everything about it.