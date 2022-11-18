Paddington Bear treated like royal at the palace, tea with Queen Camilla

More than 1,000 Paddington Bear stuffed animals were left outside royal homes.

After Queen Elizabeth died, the bears became a way to remember her.

They will now be given to Barnardo’s children’s services.

At Buckingham Palace, Paddington Bear feels right at home.

After Queen Elizabeth died in September, people left more than 1,000 Paddington Bear stuffed animals outside royal homes as a tribute to the late monarch. After the Queen died, the teddy bears became a touching way to remember her. She died just a few months after appearing in a sketch with an animated bear during her Platinum Jubilee in June.

The bears were found by palace staff, and they have been kept there ever since. They will now be given to Barnardo’s children’s services, and Queen Camilla will give some of them herself.

The Queen Consort will go to a special picnic for teddy bears next Thursday. Some of the stars of the Paddington movies will be there. During the event, Camilla will give a group of kindergarteners Paddington Bear stuffed animals and other stuffed toys that were left as tributes to Queen Elizabeth.

Before the event, the palace put out some cute pictures of the bears running around the palace. The stuffed animals are shown sliding down the railing of the grand staircase and relaxing on velvet-covered chairs. A cute video shows them getting a much-needed makeover before the party next week.

Barnardo’s runs the preschool in Bow, which is in east London. Camilla, who is 75 years old, took over the charity for children from the late Queen in 2016.

