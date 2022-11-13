Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistani designer Ali Zeeshan welcomed a baby girl

Pakistani designer Ali Zeeshan welcomed a baby girl

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistani designer Ali Zeeshan welcomed a baby girl

Pakistani designer Ali Zeeshan welcomed a baby girl

Advertisement

Popular Pakistani fashion designer Ali Zeeshan is constantly in the headlines due to his distinctive personality. Fans like him for his various avatars and he loves to wear new outfits. He moves with ease in the strange attire. The fashion designer wed the stunning Myra a few years ago.

Fans adored the wedding photos posted on social media from Myra and Ali’s wedding, which went viral. The couple made the baby’s gender public today. Myra and Ali Zeeshan are now the parents of two gorgeous children. Ali Zeeshan shared the information on Instagram along with beautiful images of their little baby.

Ali Zeeshan’s admirers and friends are congratulating the couple on the arrival of their beautiful child. Check out the comments! a unique personality. Fans like him for his various avatars and he loves to wear new outfits. He moves with ease in the strange attire. The fashion designer wed the stunning Myra a few years ago.

Fans adored the wedding photos posted on social media from Myra and Ali’s wedding, which went viral. The couple made the baby’s gender public today. Myra and Ali Zeeshan are now the parents of two gorgeous children. Ali Zeeshan shared the information on Instagram along with beautiful images of their little baby.

Advertisement

Ali Zeeshan’s admirers and friends are congratulating the couple on the arrival of their beautiful child.

Ali Zeeshan Blessed With a Baby Girl

Ali Zeeshan Blessed With a Baby Girl

Also Read

Popular fashion designer HSY celebrates his 46th birthday
Popular fashion designer HSY celebrates his 46th birthday

Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, also known as HSY, celebrated his 46th birthday. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
IHC seeks Interior Ministry’s reply in Islamabad LG elections case
IHC seeks Interior Ministry’s reply in Islamabad LG elections case
Shah Rukh Khan said he will ‘never retire’ from acting
Shah Rukh Khan said he will ‘never retire’ from acting
Why a key character must die in phase 5 of the MCU
Why a key character must die in phase 5 of the MCU
Shah Rukh Khan talks about the most difficult scene in Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan talks about the most difficult scene in Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan reveals his kids thought everyone works on TV
Shah Rukh Khan reveals his kids thought everyone works on TV
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help is facing threats
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help is facing threats
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story