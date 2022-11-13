Pakistani designer Ali Zeeshan welcomed a baby girl

Popular Pakistani fashion designer Ali Zeeshan is constantly in the headlines due to his distinctive personality. Fans like him for his various avatars and he loves to wear new outfits. He moves with ease in the strange attire. The fashion designer wed the stunning Myra a few years ago.

Fans adored the wedding photos posted on social media from Myra and Ali’s wedding, which went viral. The couple made the baby’s gender public today. Myra and Ali Zeeshan are now the parents of two gorgeous children. Ali Zeeshan shared the information on Instagram along with beautiful images of their little baby.

Ali Zeeshan’s admirers and friends are congratulating the couple on the arrival of their beautiful child.

