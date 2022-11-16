Advertisement
  Pakistani models warm-up the internet with latest velvet winter collection 2022
Pakistani models warm-up the internet with latest velvet winter collection 2022

Winter is just around the corner in most areas of Pakistan, and the best part about this season is cozy and comfy outfits, especially for women. Because of its softness, luxury, and warmth, velvet fabric is in high demand during the winter.

The velvet is crafted from high-density synthetic fiber and is a wise choice for the winter because it is very warm. The most attractive and alluring

Pakistani clothing brands are launching their exotic velvet collection, consisting of elegant ensembles in versatile tones on luxurious velvet fabric. One of the well-known brands has just launched its festive winter collection 2022.

Check out the latest velvet collection here:

The models looked stunning in vibrant colors with a full glam makeover. All of the outfits colors, including shocking pink, maroon, blue, and black, are giving off winter vibes.

Next Story