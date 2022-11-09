Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Palak Tiwari trolled for wearing a body-revealing outfit

Palak Tiwari trolled for wearing a body-revealing outfit

Articles
Advertisement
Palak Tiwari trolled for wearing a body-revealing outfit

Palak Tiwari trolled for wearing a body-revealing outfit

Advertisement

One of the most talked-about star children is Palak Tiwari frequently astounds her followers with her daring photos and videos. She is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari.

In a recent viral video on social media, Palak is seen wearing a mint green top with a plunging neckline. Fans flocked to the post’s comments section as soon as the video appeared to respond to it.

Have a look at her picture:

Faltu ladki chii was written by one user, while “ye Achanak aisi kaisi hogayi” was written by another. Other derogatory remarks included “have some acting talents also,” “ye aise kyun lagti hai jaise ladke par ladki bani ho,” and similar phrases. However, there was a subset of online users who showered Palak with affection by using the fire and heart emojis.

Advertisement

Also Read

Palak Tiwari sets internet on fire in embellished jumpsuit
Palak Tiwari sets internet on fire in embellished jumpsuit

Palak Tiwari caught everyone's attention in a plunging bodycon jumpsuit. The comments...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sadia Imam celebrates her daughter Meerub’s birthday
Sadia Imam celebrates her daughter Meerub’s birthday
Paul Rudd remembers the painful lesson his late father taught him
Paul Rudd remembers the painful lesson his late father taught him
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her gorgeous look in new pictures
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her gorgeous look in new pictures
Maryam Noor’s beautiful pictures with her husband
Maryam Noor’s beautiful pictures with her husband
Christina Ricci reveals the shoot for 'YellowJackets' season 2 has wrapped
Christina Ricci reveals the shoot for 'YellowJackets' season 2 has wrapped
Queen Consort Camilla cancel her ‘all public engagements’
Queen Consort Camilla cancel her ‘all public engagements’
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story