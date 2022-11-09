Palak Tiwari trolled for wearing a body-revealing outfit

One of the most talked-about star children is Palak Tiwari frequently astounds her followers with her daring photos and videos. She is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari.

In a recent viral video on social media, Palak is seen wearing a mint green top with a plunging neckline. Fans flocked to the post’s comments section as soon as the video appeared to respond to it.

Have a look at her picture:

Faltu ladki chii was written by one user, while “ye Achanak aisi kaisi hogayi” was written by another. Other derogatory remarks included “have some acting talents also,” “ye aise kyun lagti hai jaise ladke par ladki bani ho,” and similar phrases. However, there was a subset of online users who showered Palak with affection by using the fire and heart emojis.

