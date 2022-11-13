Paris Hilton and Carter Reum celebrates first anniversary party

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum held a party on the Santa Monica Pier, the same location as their previous nuptials.

Several of their family and friends joined them for the event in Santa Monica, California.

The Pitch Perfect actress, who recently gave birth to her first child via surrogate, had a great time at the party.

Paris Hilton held a lavish party on the Santa Monica Pier on November 11 to commemorate her first year of marriage to Carter Reum, the same location as one of her nuptial celebrations the previous November.

The Santa Monica, California, beachside pier was renamed “Paris World” for the event and decked up with games, prizes, and other decorations featuring Paris.

The Simple Life star showed up to the party in a multicoloured mesh minidress by Oscar De La Renta, accessorised with bright heels and sunglasses. She later changed into a skin-tight pink catsuit with the word “sliving,” her catchphrase, scrawled over it and jumped behind the DJ booth.

Several of their well-known family members and friends, including Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Diplo, Zedd, and Casey Affleck, joined Paris and Carter, both 41, for the event. On his Instagram, Ryan Phillippe posted a number of images and videos from the event, including a footage of the roller coaster at the pier with the comment “for p-dog.”

Along with Paris, Rebel Wilson and her partner Ramona Agruma joined in the festivities. The Pitch Perfect actress, who recently gave birth to her first child via surrogate, had a great time at the party. She posted a number of videos on Instagram Stories of the couple having fun at the carnival games, riding the ferris wheel, dancing, and eating In-N-Out. Rebel posted a group photo of herself and Paris along with the remark, “Totally

“No matter how far we travel and no matter where in the world we are, as long as we are together, I’m at home with you,” she wrote, along with a throwback photos from their wedding day. “I deeply cherish all of our adventures and memories, and look forward to a lifetime more by your side. Thank you for all of the love, happiness, and endless laughter. You are my rock and I’m so thankful to call you mine.”

"I consider myself the luckiest guy in the world every day," he wrote in the comments, "thanks to you my best friend, teammate and wifey for lifey."