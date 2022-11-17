Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum discuss having children

Paris Hilton says she has “lots of healthy embryos ready.

Waiting to be part of [her] Cutesy Crew”.

She and husband Carter Reum plan to start their family in 2023.

Paris Hilton is breaking down her and her husband Carter Reum’s baby timetable, following her mother Kathy Hilton’s comments that went viral.

The 41-year-old heiress said on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, “I’m getting tons of messages of people asking me when I’m having a baby.”

She continued, “My husband and I always wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we we’re [sic] always planning on starting our family in 2023.”

Paris claimed that she has “lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of [her] Cutesy Crew” after referring to IVF as a “adventure.”

“I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule but nothing gets me more excited than becoming a mom in 2023!” she concluded.

Next year, the reality star plans to expand her “Cutesy Crew” by having children.



One day before to the “Paris in Love” star’s social media post, Kathy, 63, said that her eldest daughter was having trouble getting pregnant.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” actress stated, “I know she is trying and trying, and it crushes my heart. There are so many individuals that struggle, and things don’t just happen that way.

The day after being questioned about her mother’s assertion, Paris asserted to TMZ that she had no idea where Kathy had “get that” information.

“It’s never been a struggle at all,” the socialite said Tuesday.

Paris also gushed to the newspaper about how her marriage to Reum in November 2021 had been the “greatest year” of her life.

The star of “Simple Life” followed suit on Instagram, paying heartfelt homage by referring to marriage as a “wonderful whirlwind.”

She wrote to the 41-year-old, “Carter, as my partner in life, number one hype man, and best friend, I love you so incredibly much.” “Cheers to being your #Wifey for lifey, and to our one year anniversary together. “

