Parishae Adnan shows her debut Fall 2022 collection in Karachi.

This collection is about assuming power and discovering it exists.

Parishae Adnan debuted her Fall/Winter 2022 collection in the city’s district 19. The collection takes a look at femininity, women’s empowerment, and fashion, all of which have changed over time and will likely continue to do so.

The collection, titled “Un-Gaze,” a double-edged play on the encapsulation of the feminine form, featured a total of 25 exquisite looks. It tries to dislodge the male gaze and return control and power to females. The collection places a strong emphasis on the necessity of sustainability and green living. When creating the capsule couture collection, Adnan used an eco-friendly design process.

Parishae says of the collection, “This collection is about assuming power and discovering it exists. When one realizes this, the game changes. To be really honest, I’m getting a little bored of guys defining what femininity should be. I disagree with society’s definition of femininity and support the contemporary aesthetic.”

“I take this opportunity to acknowledge the need for empowerment and sustainability, the need for high-quality clothing construction, and the need for longevity in a world where our attention span and desire for consumption far exceed our capacity to produce. As one world is coming to an end and another is about to begin.

The designer’s debut show featured a number of well-known figures. Among them are Hajra Khan, the captain of the Pakistani football team, Faiza Saleem, Amtul Baweja, a travel blogger and comedian, Mehrub Moiz Awan, an activist, and Sabah Bano Malik, a well-known journalist and influencer. The hair and makeup for the concert were done by well-known makeup artist Nabila and her crew.

The models performed while being serenaded by renowned DJ Dr. Hassan Mallick (Nirvana Principle). The music, which are remixed versions of famous songs and movie dialogue, not only matched the entire image but also served as a reminder that shedding the attention of males is a daily struggle.

She dedicated the line to her mother, who served as a source of inspiration, imparted all of her knowledge about the fashion industry and women, and helped shape the woman she is today.

The creatives of Karachi socialized and talked about the value of revolution through fashion as the sky over their city changed from pink to blue. Such debates and representation are made possible by this upcoming generation of creatives.

