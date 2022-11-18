Pedro Pascal is a cast member of comedy film “The Uninvited”

Pedro Pascal, Walton Goggins, Elizabeth Reaser and Lois Smith already attached.

Documentarian Nadia Conners’ debut narrative endeavour The Uninvited.

Rumoured to focus on a party that a surprise visitor interrupts.

Pedro Pascal, Walton Goggins, Elizabeth Reaser, Lois Smith, and the upcoming movie The Uninvited have all begun production. The upcoming movie is noted documentarian Nadia Conners’ debut narrative endeavour.

A solid ensemble movie is loved by everyone. A new one, with an impressive cast already attached, is well on its way, according to sources.

The details of the story and the character descriptions are still being kept a secret. However, it is rumoured that the movie will focus on a party that a surprise visitor interrupts. “A comedy of blunders, serious reckonings, and a reorganising of life” follow.

Conners both wrote and directed The Uninvited. The environmental documentary The 11th Hour and the documentary short This Is All Of Us are among the director’s best-known documentaries.

Conners will be making his debut narrative picture with The Uninvited. “To have such an extraordinarily brilliant ensemble, with good chemistry, and dynamic producers, on my directorial debut is really a dream come true,” stated Conners of getting to make the movie.

The roles that Pascal played in shows like Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian, as well as movies like Wonder Woman 1984 and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, are what made him most well-known.

His next appearance will be in the eagerly awaited HBO series The Last of Us. Goggins is an Emmy-nominated actor who has been in series like Justified, The Righteous Gemstones, and the impending Fallout television version. Additionally, he is wed to Conners, the director, in real life.

Reaser’s part in the popular Netflix horror series The Haunting of Hill House is probably what makes her most well-known.

She has also played important roles in the Easy, The Handmaid’s Tale, Twilight, and The Good Wife movie series. Smith just made his appearance in The French Dispatch by Wes Anderson.

She has also appeared in critically acclaimed television shows including Ray Donovan and The Son as well as movies like Lady Bird and The Nice Guys.

Producing The Uninvited are Carlos Cuscó, Ari Taboada, and Rosie Fellner. Among the project’s executive producers are Cassian Elwes and Naomi Despres. Fellner said about the impending movie:

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be embarking on this journey with Nadia, her witty and intelligent script, such a high calibre of talent, and creative and supportive partners at Foton Pictures, and Cassian and Naomi, it really is an exciting task ahead of us.”

