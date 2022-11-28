Pete Davidson and Ratajkowski spotted at Madison Square Garden

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski attended an NBA game on November 27.

Witnesses said they appeared on the Jumbotron during the New York Knicks-Memphis Grizzlies game.

The two were also seen together on November 16, Pete’s 29th birthday.

On November 27, Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski attended an NBA game at Madison Square Garden in New York City featuring the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks, weeks after stoking romance rumours.

The model wore a brown North Face puffer coat paired with skinny jeans and knee-high boots, while the Saturday Night Live alum kept his appearance extremely casual with a navy blue sweatsuit and shades. Witnesses said that the couple appeared on the Jumbotron during the game.

The two had “gone on a couple dates,” an Emily-related source exclusively revealed to E! News earlier this month. The insider revealed that although the stars had known each other for a while, they had only recently reunited after “Pete texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up.”

The couple was seen out and about in New York City on November 16, Pete’s 29th birthday. The 31-year-old was seen with the comedian clutching a wrapped parcel from Three Lives & Company in New York City, which may have been a present for Pete.

“Emily is super into Pete right now,” another source exclusively shared. “It’s still very new, but they have been in nonstop communication and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special.”

The insider added, “It’s a chill relationship so far. There’s no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him.”

The relationship was announced three months after Pete and Kim Kardashian called it quits after over a year of dating. After four years of marriage to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she had a 20-month-old son named Sylvester, Emily filed for divorce in September.

Although neither Emily nor Pete have publicly addressed their relationship, the My Body author has previously stated that she understands why “people find him incredibly beautiful.”

“Pete—he’s got the height,” she gushed during a 2021 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “Guys are like, ‘Wow. What’s that guy got?’ And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming.”

Emily continued, “He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good! He’s great! Good relationship with his mother. We love it.”

