Pete Davidson reveals why Kim wouldn’t give out her number

Pete Davidson made his television debut on The Kardashians on Hulu.

He had approached Kim for her phone number at the Met the year before in 2021.

Pete and Kim are no longer together, but their first date brings back memories.

Pete Davidson is now present.

On the second season premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu on November 17, the former cast member of Saturday Night Live made his first live appearance.

Although Kim and Pete are no longer together, the episode showed the couple’s date night at the 2022 Met Gala, which brought back memories for Pete, who had approached Kim for her phone number at the Met the year before in 2021.

Since Pete revealed in the episode that Kim didn’t actually give him her digits that night, it might have been bittersweet reminiscence.

Remember when I asked for your number at the last Met and you pretended you couldn’t give it to me because you had gloves on? Pete questioned Kim throughout the show.

Kim responded: “I know. Will you ask me again this time? I don’t have gloves on.”

After considering Kim’s response, Pete said, “It was actually the nicest excuse ever. I knew it was an excuse, but I remember being in the car being like, ‘Wow, she knows how to, like, make someone feel really good about themselves.’ I thought that was really sweet.”

Kim said, “Aww. Had only I had known.”

Days after their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, fast forward to 2022, and Pete was by Kim’s side as her date for the stylish occasion.

Pete mentioned in the episode that he would have preferred for their red carpet debut to be them getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, but as Pete said, “to each his own.”

