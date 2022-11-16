Photos: Anil Kapoor wishes Meenakshi Sheshadri on her birthday

Anil Kapoor and viral dance crew on ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’
Anil Kapoor went down memory lane and sent old photos to actor Meenakshi Sheshadri to wish her a happy 59th birthday. Anil posted a bunch of pictures of himself and Meenakshi from the past on Twitter. In the first picture, a young Anil is outside holding Meenakshi. Meenakshi wore a red dress, while Anil wore a white outfit.
The pictures that came next were stills from their movies. Anil shared the post with the caption, “Happy Birthday to one of the most disciplined and professional actresses I have had the pleasure of working with! Looking forward to seeing you start work again .. @MinaxhiSeshadri have a great year ahead!”
Happy Birthday to one of the most disciplined and professional actress I have had the pleasure of working with! Looking forward to seeing you start work again ..@MinaxhiSeshadri have a great year ahead! pic.twitter.com/ysS2ABOqIS
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 16, 2022
