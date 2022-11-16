Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photos: Anil Kapoor wishes Meenakshi Sheshadri on her birthday

Photos: Anil Kapoor wishes Meenakshi Sheshadri on her birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Photos: Anil Kapoor wishes Meenakshi Sheshadri on her birthday

Photos: Anil Kapoor wishes Meenakshi Sheshadri on her birthday

Advertisement
  • Anil Kapoor wishes Meenakshi Sheshadri on her birthday.
  • Looking forward to seeing you start work again [email protected] have a great year ahead!”
  • Sharing the post, Anil captioned it, “Happy Birthday to one of the most disciplined and professional actresses.”
Advertisement

Anil Kapoor went down memory lane and sent old photos to actor Meenakshi Sheshadri to wish her a happy 59th birthday. Anil posted a bunch of pictures of himself and Meenakshi from the past on Twitter. In the first picture, a young Anil is outside holding Meenakshi. Meenakshi wore a red dress, while Anil wore a white outfit.

The pictures that came next were stills from their movies. Anil shared the post with the caption, “Happy Birthday to one of the most disciplined and professional actresses I have had the pleasure of working with! Looking forward to seeing you start work again .. @MinaxhiSeshadri have a great year ahead!”

Advertisement

Also Read

Anil Kapoor and viral dance crew on ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’
Anil Kapoor and viral dance crew on ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’

Anil Kapoor is a star who never gets old. He is always...

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story